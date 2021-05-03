Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global titanium nitride coating market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for wear- and corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing cutting tools, medical devices, and food processing equipment, rising investment in research and development of various nano-coatings as well as nano-materials are some key factors supporting market revenue growth. Titanium nitride is a very hard ceramic material used to coat various substrates such as titanium alloys, aluminum, and steel for improving surface properties.



The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Titanium Nitride Coating industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



Some Key Findings From the Report:



In July 2020, FX Shoulder, Inc. received 510k clearance for its titanium nitride coated shoulder arthroplasty cups, humeral heads, and glenospheres. This product helped FX Shoulder to reach a broader market and offer surgeons more shoulder arthroplasty solutions to address patient requirements.

Physical vapor deposition segment revenue is expected to register an 8.5% CAGR throughout forecast period. Physical vapor deposition offers improved erosion resistance property.

Europe is expected to register moderate growth throughout forecast period. Rising demand for high-quality cutting tools and equipment and rapid development in aircraft industry are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Acree Technologies Inc., BryCoat Inc., Beamalloy Technologies, LLC, IHI Ionbond AG, Northeast Coating Technologies, Richter Precision, Inc., SurfTech, Surface Engineering Technologies LLC, Techmetals, Inc., and Vergason Technology, Inc.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global titanium nitride coating market based on deposition technique, surface material, application, target type, and region:



Deposition Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Vapor Deposition

Sputtering

Ion Plating

Chemical Vapor Deposition



Surface Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Titanium Alloys

Steel

Carbide

Aluminum



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cutting Tools

Aircraft

Medical

Decorative



Target Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plane Target

Rotating Target



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Titanium Nitride Coating market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Titanium Nitride Coating industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Titanium Nitride Coating industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Titanium Nitride Coating market.



