Definition:

Title insurance is the indemnity insurance which protects buyers and lenders from the financial loss which is sustained from defects in a title to a property. The main type of insurance is lenders title insurance which is purchased by the borrower to protect from lender. Another one is the ownerâ€™s title insurance which is paid by seller to the protect the equity from the property. The title insurance protects the Ownership by another party, Incorrect signatures on documents, as well as forgery and fraud, Flawed records, Restrictive covenants (terms that reduce value or enjoyment), such as unrecorded easements, Encumbrances or judgments against property, such as outstanding lawsuits and liens.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Title Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Technological Advancements in Title Insurance



Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about the Title Insurance

Coverages and Benefits of Title Insurance



Challenges:

Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Title Insurance is Boosting the Market Growth



The Global Title Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Lender's title insurance, Owner's title insurance), Application (Owner, Lender), Coverages (Ownership by another party, Flawed records, Restrictive covenants, Encumbrances or judgments against property), Distribution channel (Online brokers, Insurance companies)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



