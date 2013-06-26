Titob Discovery iOS App Released

Yeosu, South Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Titob is launching a discovery. Titob discovery has three components: Doting, Reting, On Sale. Doting means Do + Titob, which will replace the search. The only requirements are keyword, city, and contents.



For example, with keywords, ‘studio, apartment’ and a city ‘New York City’, people can check how many users match this criterion. Then, by Doting ‘Looking for a studio apt in Manhattan. My rental spending cap is $1500, Need to be a pet-friendly apartment’, users will be able to receive the information. With one "Doting", you will benefit from as if you consult with several real estate agencies.



Reting means Re + Titob, which will replace the keyword advertisement. The only requirements are keyword, city.



When a keyword like ‘apartment’ matches in the set city like ‘New York City’, users can receive the Doting content, ‘Looking for a studio apt in Manhattan. My rental spending cap is $1500. Need to be a pet-friendly apartment’.



On Sale is a true social commerce in a way that it supports any sale event solely based on the discount rate and its content. It is easy to proceed a simple sales event without any contract process or sales commission.



The CEO of Titob emphasized that “There is no need to have sales event using social commerce and expensive keyword advertisements"



Titob will not charge any sales commission from social commerce and keyword advertising expenses, which are one of the biggest part of the margin in E-business, so it would be exciting to see what change it would bring in other internet based companies.



Url: https://itunes.apple.com/app/titob/id606134710?mt=8



