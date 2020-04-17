TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) Investor Alert: Lawsuit in Connection with Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who currently hold shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of TiVo Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: TIVO shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 19, 2019, Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (Nasdaq: TIVO) announced they entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction, representing approximately $3 billion of combined enterprise value. The merger agreement provides for a 0.455 fixed exchange ratio. Based on a closing price of $20.94 per NASDAQ: XPER share investors in NASDAQ: TIVO will receive a value of approximately $9.53 per NASDAQ: TIVO shares they hold.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the takeover omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Registration Statement false and misleading.



At least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: TIVO shares at $19.00 per share and NASDAQ: TIVO shares traded in early 2019 at $11.64 per share.



Those who are current investors in TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.