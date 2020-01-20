Tiwana D'Artist Unveils New Music Collection

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Tiwana D'Artist has unveiled New Music with her song "I Shout Freedom" that takes her message of peace forward, and hits the right notes with listeners.



Tiwana D'Artist has come to be known as an artist, who not only makes a commentary on the times but tries to influence them positively through her music. It's not surprising then that she has been regarded as a music performer and song writer, who is a Peace Maker in her own right.



"I write music that encourages and make a difference in the world. My songs impact the world in a positive way," she says about her music. That philosophy, belief and ethos, was visible in her other single "Let's Celebrate", which made its mark with her listeners.



And now Tiwana D'Artist is back with her new song that reflects the scenario in the country and brings a powerful message with it. According to the artist, the Inspiration for the song comes from the fact that there is a lot of hatred all over the country, which is leading to unrest.



Families are being torn apart and friendships destroyed over people's perspectives that can be diametrically opposite. Tolerance, finding peace, love and comfort with each other is the need of the hour. In many ways, the song "I Should Freedom" brings that positive message to listeners.



Tiwana D'Artist claims that she hopes the song will spread love, peace and unity through the country. After all, only when people come together as a Nation, can they start celebrating it. That's what the artist tries to express through her words and music, which has certainly made a big impression.



About Tiwana D'Artist

The inspiring singer and songwriter, is known for her thought provoking, meaningful music that influences the world in a positive way.



Media Contact



Website: https://tiwanadartist.wixsite.com/mysite

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=tiwana+d&view=detail&mid=7509E60241E9DC51A6707509E60241E9DC51A670&FORM=VIRE

Email: tiwanadartist@outlook.com