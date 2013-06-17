TJ Hughes and UKash Gives Customers the Opportunity to Win Rolling Stones Concert Tickets

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Most people who listen to music are familiar with The Rolling Stones, an English rock band that is now one of the most recognized music groups in history. Since 1962, the band has achieved many milestones: it released more than 20 studio albums, was labeled one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, and became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Now, thanks to a giveaway hosted by British retail store TJ Hughes and online payment service UKash, two lucky customers will have a chance to see the Rolling Stones play live this summer. The companies are giving away two pairs of tickets to one of the Rolling Stones’ Hyde Park shows.



The winners of the tickets will see The Rolling Stones perform on July 6, 2013. The competition is now open to contestants, who can enter by filling out the online form. The contest closes on June 17, 2013 at midnight.



TJ Hughes will choose the winners of the giveaway at random after the contest’s closing date. In-depth details about the giveaway are available at TJ Hughes’ Contest Terms and Conditions page.



This performance is a part of the Rolling Stones’ highly anticipated “50 & Counting…” world tour, held in honor of the band’s fiftieth anniversary. This event takes place 44 years after The Rolling Stones first played in Hyde Park in 1969. Many of the band’s shows are already sold out.



“It will be an amazing event and TJ Hughes is pleased to be giving two lucky customers the chance to attend the concert,” said a representative of the company.



TJ Hughes and UKash wish all contestants the best of luck.



