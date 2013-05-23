TJ Hughes Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Discount retailer TJ Hughes has today announced the launch of their new and improved online store TJ Hughes, which first opened its doors in Liverpool in 1925, began trading online in 2009 and teamed up with Liverpool digital agency “YOMA” earlier this year to create a new and improved online shopping experience for the business’s loyal customers.



The eCommerce website, which has been completely redesigned and re-platformed, has a great new look and along with improving the customer’s online experience, TJ Hughes has also expanded the range of products and categories online. TJ Hughes have expressed the key role eCommerce will now play in the businesses future, and hope the new website’s launch will provide TJ Hughes with the opportunity to compete with some of the UK’s top retailers online. “The launch of the new website marks a new chapter for TJ Hughes online” said Martin Fisher, Head of eCommerce at TJ Hughes. “eCommerce is now a huge focus for the business and is key to the continued success of the TJ Hughes brand in the future. TJ Hughes are extremely pleased to announce the launch of our new online store which represents months of hard work by all involved, and we hope the site is well received by TJ Hughes customers.”



Alex Ormandy, Commercial Director at YOMA said: "Our creative, technical and integration teams worked collectively with TJ Hughes to successfully deliver a website that portrayed the business’s vision and ambition for the future. As well as giving their customers a much slicker and user friendly shopping experience.”



View the new and improved TJ Hughes website: http://www.tjhughes.co.uk



About TJ Hughes

Since opening its first store in Liverpool in 1925, TJ Hughes has gone on to become one of the longest established names in British retail, building up a reputation for quality and affordability. TJ Hughes specialise in home and fashion, fragrance and cosmetics, technology & electricals. It offers premium brands at up to 70% discount and quality products at low prices.