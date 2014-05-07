TLC of WNY Features Finest Fleet of Executive Vehicles Buffalo NY Has to Offer

Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- TLC of WNY Limo & Concierge Service, the limo service Buffalo NY residents have come to associate with impeccable attention to detail and an exceptional line of luxurious automobiles, is pleased to announce that the company has been receiving a great deal of attention lately for its outstanding fleet of executive vehicles.



Executive Car Service of Buffalo (ECS), a division of TLC of WNY Limo & Concierge Service, specializes in serving corporate and personal transportation needs through professionally maintained vehicles piloted by chauffeurs who understand that safety, prompt service and confidentiality are their customers’ top priorities. ECS is able to assist in a variety of transportation needs, including airport and hotel transfers, transport to and from corporate meetings and events, executive luncheons, company outings and training seminars, fast, reliable service to downtown Buffalo, medical appointments, transportation for family members and much more.



ECS Buffalo limo service offers several different vehicles to choose from, depending on the nature of the visit and the number of people being served. The black Cadillac Sedan DeVille, which seats two to three passengers and features CD/MP3 capabilities, tinted windows for privacy and ample room for luggage in the trunk, is the perfect vehicle for small parties seeking convenience and style.



Offering four wheel drive, leather seating, a large luggage area, a DVD player, CD/MP3 capabilities and much more, the Black Denali Executive SUV or Lincoln Navigator option offers a large, luxurious environment perfect for parties of up to six people.



The Mercedes Mini Bus from ECS is the party bus Buffalo NY residents turn to when they want to have a great time in a way that is safe, reliable and convenient.



The Mercedes Mini Bus is known as the best limo bus Buffalo NY has to offer and is considered the pinnacle of comfort and style, featuring ultra-modern amenities like rear heating and air conditioning as well as a state-of-the-art stereo system, which give passengers the ability to control the atmosphere and ride in complete comfort.



Executive Car Service of Buffalo (ECS) is prepared to handle all the personal and professional needs of their clients, no matter how many people are in the party or where their destination lies. No other Buffalo limo service offers such an exceptional service dedicated to safety, convenience and style.



About TLC of WNY Limo & Concierge

TLC of WNY Limo and Concierge Service is the premier limousine company in the Greater Buffalo Niagara region. Customer service has been the key to their success. Their professional, courteous staff will exceed the customer’s expectations at every step of the process, from reservation to final destination. TLC of WNY Limo and Concierge Services vehicles are meticulously maintained and chauffeured by trained, experienced professionals. The company is committed to providing the safest, most reliable luxury transportation in the Greater Buffalo Niagara region. For more information, please visit www.tlcofwny.com.