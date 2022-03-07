TMC the Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2022 -- Certain directors of TMC the metals company Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TMC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against TMC the metals company Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TMC stocks, concerns whether certain TMC the metals company Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had significantly overpaid to acquire Tonga Offshore Mining Limited ("TOML") to undisclosed insiders, that the Company had artificially inflated its Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. ("NORI") exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations, that the Company's purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the International Seabed Authority ("ISA" or the "Authority") that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru, that defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by the Company's environmentally risky exploitation plans, that the Company's private investment in public equity ("PIPE") financing was not fully committed and, therefore, the Company would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production, that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's valuation was significantly less than defendants disclosed to investors, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



