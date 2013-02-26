TMCnet Editor Looks at Retail Ergonomics

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Amanda Ciccatelli, TMCnet Web Editor, recently wrote about how there are practical retail application of ergonomics. She suggested ergonomists can help retailers provide safe, comfortable and efficient equipment throughout the retail chain in order to achieve above average customer service. Areas that benefit from ergonomics include the design of checkouts, counters, hand-held devices such as chip and pin machines and self-service equipment.



Specifically, ergonomic design of cabinets ensures customers can see and reach merchandise which is being kept in perfect condition, while staff find it easy to clean, load and maintain. Additionally, ergonomic backroom design ensures staff can move merchandise onto the sales floor easily.



One company, Retail Handling Solutions, is revolutionizing ergonomic retail products handling. For almost a century not a lot has changed in how retailers stock shelves as the process is labor intensive, with a ton of productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage and customer inconvenience.



Another company, Southworth International Group, wants to make work faster, safer and easier. Over the years, it has developed equipment that provides the benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing industry. Its divisions have been recognized for application engineering, product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements. Recently, Southworth has extended its focus to include the opportunity repetitive handling requirements of retail operations.



Store goods are handled multiple times, in awkward positions and most operations are done over and over again, so safety problems are a big issue. Recognizing that retail store operations are different from manufacturing and warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the application of ergonomics on the circumstances of the retail work environment.



Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, and consideration for shoppers require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Retail Handling Solutions (www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Retail Handling Solutions

www.RetailHandlingSolutions.com

Alison K. Shea

Market Development Manager

ashea@retailhs.com

(207) 317-4222