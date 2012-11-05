TMCnet Profiles How ETO Manufacturers Use Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- According to Deepika Mala, a TMCnet Contributor, Pinnacle Strategies helps Engineer to Order (ETO) organizations eliminate coordination mistakes. She notes, “Engineer to Order is a manufacturing mode that involves collaboration with a customer on the engineering phase of the product lifecycle, which further helps design a product that completely meets the clients’ individual requirements. In the past few years, many Engineer to Order organizations have lost full capacity, nearly 50 percent, due to coordination mistakes.”



In a statement, Mark Woeppel, CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, said, “Recovering the loss of coordination between functions is the major opportunity in these organizations. It appears as delays, expediting, and frequent meetings to recover from these delays. The delays make it even more difficult to manage; the work doesn’t appear when the resources are planned on being available, so this capacity is lost. When delays are recovered, and work does appear, the resources must react to shorter timeframes to accomplish their tasks.”



Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. It is uniquely positioned to address complex ETO manufacturing projects. It offers a framework and process to identify and eliminate the ineffective behavior and replaces those with behaviors and processes that work.



Woeppel added, “The key to project management excellence is mastering effective behavior while blocking ineffective behavior. The real solution is dealing with the behavior.” Further, the company removes countless coordination mistakes. Manufactures, by using a project transformation process and employing the well proven Critical Chain Project Management methodology, are able to achieve improved results in less than six months, with lead time reduced by 50 percent and costs by five percent.



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



