TMJ Pain Relief - Well Known Nutritionist Discovers Holistic Cure

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- TMJ, or Temporomandibular Joint Disorder, is a disorder that claims millions of sufferers every year. Many patients seek out TMJ pain relief in the way of TMJ surgery, drugs, or the use of an oral appliance. Bruxism, or the grinding of the teeth, often accompanies TMJ. Sandra Carter, an established Nutritionist and Health Consultant, became a victim of TMJ, and suffered through the many symptoms of TMJ, such as: Headaches, Ear Pain, Teeth Grinding and Locked Jaw. She noted a constant pain and pressure in her mouth, chin and jaw area.



Sandra Carter’s new book, “TMJ No More”, has already helped thousands of people cure their TMJ, and in as little as two months. It is claimed to be the only holistic system in existence that will show how to permanently cure TMJ disorders, Teeth Grinding and Whiplash within a 2-month period. All this without resorting to drugs, without splints or TMJ mouth guards, and without risky TMJ surgery. She explains TMJ treatment options with no side effects.



“TMJ No More” is the result of over 14-years of not only trial & error, but also over 45,000 hours of medical research. Many people who have a TMJ disorder are not even aware that they have TMJ. It is the symptoms of TMJ that diagnose the problem. Such symptoms of TMJ include: Difficulty in opening and closing the mouth, Pain in healthy teeth, Sinus pain, Sore jaw in the morning, Pressure behind the ears, Difficulty hearing, Teeth grinding, Locked jaw, Teeth clenching, Clicking sounds when opening or closing the mouth, unexplained headaches and pressure behind the eyes. TMJ pain relief is always on the mind of the sufferer.



Proven Holistic Cure For TMJ



No doubt that many people will realize they have TMJ when they read this Press Release. TMJ is a difficult disorder to treat. Only 5% of TMJ sufferers find relief through conventional treatments, the other 95% live a life with the symptoms of TMJ, with no relief in sight. That is until now, thanks to Sandra for publishing her discovery in “TMJ No More”. Customer Testimonials add credibility to the claims made about this new book. Take a look at what Deborah Monroe, of New Jersey, had to say about this new TMJ breakthrough, “Three weeks later all the soreness in my jaw, face, neck and molars was gone and for the first time in years, I was able to open my mouth widely without any clicking sounds or pain.”



About Sandra Carter

Sandra Carter is a Nutrition Specialist, Therapist, Health Consultant, Author and Medical Researcher. As a long-time sufferer of TMJ, she was at the end of the rope, and could not take the pain anymore. It was interfering with her every day activities, and was the cause of a deepening depression. Her decision was to attack the problem head-on, and although it took some 14-years, she was able to emerge with a holistic system that permanently cured her TMJ. Fortunately, she decided to share her discovery of TMJ treatment options with the world.



For complete information, please visit: Proven Holistic Cure For TMJ



Media Contact:



TMJ No More

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Fort Worth, TX(Texas) 76133-8190

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