TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Barley Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Barley Market



Barley has high level of minerals, antioxidants, fiber content, and vitamins. Rising awareness about the nutritional aspect of consumption of whole grains is one of the major factors driving the global barley market. Besides, surge in the demand for inclusion of natural ingredients in snacks is supporting the growth of the barley market.



Read report Overview-



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/barley-market.html



Barley has low fat and low cholesterol content which makes it favorable for malt. Also, it is preferred for manufacture of non-alcoholic beverages. These factors are propelling the growth of barley market across the globe.



Moreover, growing economies are witnessing high adoption rate of barley in food and beverage industry. This factor is a plus point contributing to the expansion of barley market in the coming years.



Apart from being a healthy food option, it is also used in preparing beverages and can be served as fodder.



On the other hand, several cases reported where consumption of barley resulted in allergic reaction in humans. Also, as per medical science, consumption of barley during pregnancy may cause adverse health effects. These factors, cumulatively, may interfere with the growth of barley market.



Request PDF Brochure –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10736



Barley market is divided into feed grade, malt grade, and food grade. Among all, malt grade is anticipated to dominate in the global barley market as a result of excellent extraction feature, rich enzyme content, and low moisture grade. Malt grade has high sweetening feature in the form of a food ingredient. On the other hand, market value of feed grade and food grade is likely to take a backseat due to decline in consumption of over recent years.



Barley has got wide applications in beverages, distilleries, pharmaceutical industry, and food industry. Among all the industries, beer industry is the major consumer of barley, resulting in its mass cultivation. This is pushing barley market. Also, barley has been extensively used in several food items. As a result, the barley market will grow in the coming years.



REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=10736



Barley, a versatile, cereal grain that has a rich, nutlike flavor. The chewy consistency of the grain lends it a pasta-like appeal. The appearance of barley is akin to wheat berries, only a little lighter in color. When sprouted, barley is naturally very high in maltose. This sugar acts as the base for malt as well as syrup sweetener. When barley is fermented, it makes for a suitable ingredient in beer and numerous other alcoholic beverages. Over the years, several scientific studies have established that barley can help mitigate the risk of diseases and lend other health benefits.



Barley provides many of the healthy vitamins and minerals that other whole grains do. It is also an important source of carbohydrates, vitamin C, fatty oils, and proteins. This makes it an ingredient with several uses in the food industry. Traditionally, was primarily used as a food grain but its other uses as a natural sweetener and a brewing ingredient became known. Today, barley malt is extensively used for producing alcoholic beverages.



Global Barley Market: Drivers and Restraints



An uptick in the demand for barley malt for the manufacture of alcoholic beverages is acting as a high-impact driver for the global barley market. This market is also propelled by the heightened demand for different kinds of convenience food products, emerging applications in the F&B industry, clean label trends, and an escalating demand for natural ingredients.



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –



https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thermochromic-materials-market-to-grow-with-advancements-in-temperature-reliant-techniques-and-technologies-market-expected-to-cross-value-of-us-2-33-bn-by-2027-tmr-868412133.html



With consumers becoming more health conscious, they are cutting back on the consumption of alcohol and spirits, which is causing an adverse impact on the demand for barley malt. This has hampered the overall demand for barley, tugging the market in the downward direction. Moreover, there are other negative factors at play in the global barley market. These include: declining soil fertility, pest and disease infestation, and drastic changes in the climate. All of these have affected barley yields.



Global Barley Market: Segmentation



The global barley market can be segmented based on grade, type, application end use, and the method of barley cultivation. Based on type, the barley market can be segmented as hulless, covered, six-row barley, and two-row barley. Basis grade, the market for barley can be segmented into food grade, malt grade, and feed grade. Likewise, on the basis of application, this market can be segmented into: animal feed, food & beverages, seed industry, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. Similarly, based on the method of cultivation, barley beans have been segmented as organic and inorganic.



Barley Market: Region Wise Outlook



Geographically, the market for barley can be segmented into seven regions: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



As of crop year 2014-15, Australia stood as the leading producer of barley in the world. Its key trading partner was identified as China. The former supplied a major share of its barley produce to China. Besides China, Australia exported appreciable volume of barley in 2014 to Saudi Arabia, Japan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. France and Ukraine were also ranked among the leading suppliers of barley worldwide in 2014.



Barley Market: Key Players



Among the key players that operate across the barley market value chain are: Cargill, Incorporated, Axereal Group, Malteurop Group, Grain crop Limited, Crisp Malting Group, Soufflet Group, Ireks Gmbh, Global Malt Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Muntons Plc.