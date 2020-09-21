TMR Updates Semiconductor IP Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Semiconductor IP Market: Introduction



The global semiconductor IP market is projected to reach ~US$ 8.3 Bn by 2030. The semiconductor IP market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. The global semiconductor IP market has been segmented in terms of type, architecture design, and end-user. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, and Processor IP. Architecture design has been segmented into Hard IP and Soft IP. Based on end-user, the semiconductor IP market has been segmented into healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and others (industrial equipment, etc). Based on the region, the global semiconductor IP market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of semiconductor IP were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.



Semiconductor IP Market: Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the semiconductor IP market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the semiconductor IP market. The market in Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa are also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.



The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global semiconductor IP market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of a geographic analysis of the semiconductor IP market.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Semiconductor IP Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15791



Semiconductor IP Market: Competition Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global semiconductor IP market. Key players profiled in the report include Avery Design Systems, Altera (Intel Corporation), Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CAST, Inc., CEVA, Inc., eSilicon Corporation (an Inphi Corporation Company), Imagination Technologies Limited Mentor (a Siemens Business), Kilopass Technology Inc. (a Synopsys Inc. Company), Open-Silicon, Inc., Rambus Inc., Silabtech, and Synopsys, Inc.



Global Semiconductor IP Market: Segmentation



Semiconductor IP Market, by Type



Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP

Semiconductor IP Market, by Architecture Design



Hard IP Core

Soft IP Core

Semiconductor IP Market, by End User



Healthcare

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others (Industrial Equipment, etc.)

Semiconductor IP Market, by Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Request for covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=15791



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-camera-system-market-to-ride-the-wave-of-internet-of-things-from-2019-to-2027-transparency-market-research---concludes-a-tmr-study-301004424.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. TMR's experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.



Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirements.