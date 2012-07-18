West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- These are the first of a number of appointments to the Advisory Board that will also advise on other critical issues, such as health economics and reimbursement to help TNI BioTech, meet the changing needs of the global market.



Dr. Eugene Youkilis, President of TNI BioTech, adds, “With such a varied and experienced panel of experts, we are bound to create new and exciting opportunities to help forge us ahead and innovations specifically aimed at meeting clinician and patient needs around the world. I am delighted that the TNI BioTech Advisory Board has been formed and I look forward to working with the group as we seek to pioneer new ideas and techniques in the treatment of various immune system related diseases.



Members of the TNI BioTech Advisory Board are:



Professor Angus Dalgleish MD, FRACP, FRCP, FRCPath, FMedSci



Professor Angus Dalgleish studied medicine at University College London where he obtained an MBBS and a BSc in Anatomy. He is a Fellow of The Royal College of Physicians of the UK and Australia, Royal College of Pathologists and The Academy of Medical Scientists. He also trained in Internal Medicine and Oncology in Brisbane and Sydney. Following an interest in how viruses caused cancer, he undertook a PhD with Professor Robin Weiss, a FRS at the Institute of Cancer Research and Royal Marsden Hospital before becoming a senior clinical scientist at the MRC Clinical Research Center in Northwick Park. He was appointed to Foundation Chair of Oncology at St. George’s University of London in 1991. His main interest there has been the immunology of cancer and the development of immunotherapies to treat, in particular, melanoma. In 1997, he founded Onyvax Ltd., a privately funded biotechnology company developing cancer vaccines, and currently holds a position as Research Director.



Professor Angus Dalgleish currently sits on eight editorial boards, he has published over 300 peer-reviewed papers and authored or co-authored over 70 chapters in medical books. He is the co-editor of five medical books. He has been on numerous grant committees and is currently on the European Commission Cancer Board.



Professor Angus Dalgleish career to date includes several key oncological discoveries that stemmed from an original interest in the pathogenesis of cancer. Some of these discoveries include: confirmation of the link between Hepatitis B (HBV) and liver cancer in native Australians, showing through the use of newly available sensitive assays that most instances were not due to alcohol as claimed before; He is a co-discoverer of the CD4 receptor for HIV, Published the first paper linking Slim Disease in East Africa with HIV; Developed the theory of pathogenesis that HIV only causes AIDS by immune activation and not by cytopathic killing; Investigated anti-idiotype and allogeneic based vaccines for HIV and then applied theory to cancer; Pioneered melanoma vaccines in the U.K. (Megavax and CancerVax); Adapted this approach to prostate cancer. In Phase II active agent is 42% with near doubling of time to progression to disease, compared with matched cancers and the therapies (Journal Clinical Oncology 2005); Showed that even small volume colon cancer causes cell mediated immunosuppression, which is reverted following surgery and developed cancer arises due to chronic inflammation theory, which causes immunosuppression and angiogenesis and the ideal environment for stochastic changes to survival; Professor Angus Dalgleish currently has an active interest and group optimizing dendritic cell treatment for cancer, both basic research and clinical groups; Identification of novel anti-inflammatory agent in vaccinated goat serum the therapy is patent pending.



Dr. Gloria B. Herndon



Dr. Herndon earned Bachelors Degrees in Economics and Political Science, as well as a Masters and a PhD in International Law and Economics from Johns Hopkins University. Subsequently, she worked for the US Department of Agriculture as an economist and joined the State Department to the U.S. Embassy Commerce positions in Africa and Europe.



Upon leaving the State Department, Dr. Herndon founded and continues to direct GB Herndon and Associates, which is domiciled in the District of Columbia. The company initially focused upon structuring medical and benefits insurance for its corporate clients, but evolved into a multi-line insurance broker and is now more than a decade old. Its diverse clientele include the National Medical Association, embassies of foreign governments, the National Association of Postal and Federal Employees (NAPFE), University of the District of Columbia (UDC), etc.



Dr. Herndon is active in the business and local communities through her involvement with various organizations such as the Board of Trade, the DC Chamber of Commerce, the National Conference of Negro Women (NCNW), Africare, and Women’s Business Network, to name a few. Corporations including Office Depot, Six Continent Hotels, and American Express have appointed her to Advisory Board positions. Dr. Herndon co-chairs the Board of Directors of the Women’s Business Center and chairs the Corporate Advisory Boards of the National Head Start Association (NHSA) and the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO). On occasion, she is a consulting resource for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) regarding the impact of the HIV/AIDS pandemic on the insurance industry and provides other AIDS-related information when requested by the United States Department of State.



Dr. Ndiouga Dieng PD



Dr. N Diouga Dieng PD is a clinical pharmacist at John Hopkins Hospital and supervises the preparation of admixtures including Investigational Medications, provides rapport to International Patients, directed an Overseas Pathologist Project between John Hopkins and Senegal, and directed an Overseas Vaccination Project between John Hopkins, Serum Institute of India and Senegal. While Director of Pharmacy for Medcare Pharmacy Services, Dr. Dieng created an International Sales Department to develop and sell pharmaceuticals to third world and developing nations and devised and implemented required policy and procedures. Dr. Dieng is ACLS Certified, BLS Certified and Anticoagulation certified. Dr. Dieng is a Co-Initiator of the PARTAIL SANTE, a comprehensive project with the health ministry of Senegal to implement better access to healthcare and improve the management of equipment and healthcare personnel. Dr. Dieng also created a system to provide compounded inhalation meds for third world countries and created a network to service U.S. residents oversees during pharmaceutical emergencies.



