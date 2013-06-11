TNT Metal & Recycling Now Provides Cash for Select Automobile Parts

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- TNT Metal & Recycling is involved in purchasing both old and new automobile parts. They also recycle scrap and salvage unwanted parts along with other metals found in cars. A few of the parts that TNT Metal & Recycling are now buying are A Coils, Alternators, Bare Copper, Iron, Starters, Brass, Insulated Copper, Wire, Wheel Weights, Transmissions and more. Many of these items are worth a reasonable amount of money, however individuals do not know they have value. So, when recycling that old catalytic convertor it can be quickly turned into a profit.



As one of the most well-known metal recycling companies in Philadelphia, many people are unsure of what to do with their old automobile after purchasing a new one. For those who are not interested in trading their car into a dealership, scraping pieces to TNT Metal & Recycling is the next best thing. They are committed to providing cash for those interested in selling selective automotive parts. Some of the other various parts that TNT purchases are:



- Catalytic Converters

- AC Compressors

- Aluminum

- Batteries

- Central Air Units

- Junk Car Salvage

- ACR

- Auto Radiator

- Scrap and more



So, for those who are looking for scrap metal and auto salvage services, contact TNT Metal & Recycling. With some of the most competitive pricing around, one will find their new list of what the materials are worth, however one must note that they change from time to time. Don’t wait any longer; contact TNT Metal & Recycling to clear out any unwanted clutter or parts that have been laying around from previous years.



About TNT Metal & Recycling

TNT Metal & Recycling has over 25 years of experience as a family owned business in the recycling industry. They focus on purchases non-ferrous metals and mostly steel or iron products or materials. With some of the most competitive Tri-State area pricing their customers always leave happy. The philosophy of TNT Metal & Recycling is to always be honest, integrative, and have great pricing.



