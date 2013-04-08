TNT Metal & Recycling Now Recycling Catalytic Converters in Philadelphia This Spring 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The family and staff at TNT Metal & Recycling have a strong business focus on recycling catalytic converters in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, and their services are now available this spring 2013. For anyone who is restoring an old vehicle or is in need of a replacement, don’t ditch the old converter just yet. Take it to TNT Metal, and they will offer the best possible price for it. Many people don’t know that automotive converters contain metals that can be recycled, and they are usually unaware of how much they can be worth.



By taking it to TNT Metal & Recycling, customers will be able to get an honest price because they are well versed in the thousands of different models that come through their door. With their knowledgeable team on hand, TNT will be able to give the most competitive price. One must also know that these are not just found on automobiles but forklifts, generators, trucks, buses, and more. So, for those who are able to get their hands on a catalytic converter, they should take it to TNT. The catalytic converter buyers of Philadelphia know that Platinum, Rhodium, and Palladium are precious metals that are crucial when it comes to the manufacturing of a converter.



With that being said, the process of recycling these crucial metal materials is important to the production of new converters for automobiles, buses, trains, etc. The customers of TNT Metal & Recycling are what keep them in business so they urge people not to throw them away. With years of experience under their belt, the TNT family assures that one will get the most competitive price to ensure that customers are satisfied.



About TNT Metal & Recycling

TNT Metal & Recycling has over 25 years of experience as a family owned business in the recycling industry. They focus on purchases non-ferrous metals and mostly steel or iron products or materials. With some of the most competitive Tri-State area pricing their customers always leave happy. The philosophy of TNT Metal & Recycling is to always be honest, integrative, and have great pricing.



