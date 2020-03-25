To Avoid Dangers of Unlicensed Contractors, Choose Cornerstone Pros

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office recently announced the completion of an undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of over 100+ unlicensed contractors.



For many Tampa Bay homeowners, this news is sounding alarm bells. Residents are left wondering which company to turn to for their home comfort needs. Well, homeowners need look no further than Cornerstone Pros. Fully staffed with a roster of in-house, certified HVAC technicians, electricians and plumbers in Brandon, FL, this company will restore residents' faith and trust in the home comfort industry.



Cornerstone Pros won't let just anyone join its team. This company chooses only the best technicians. But, just as importantly, Cornerstone requires every tech to undergo background checks, drug testing and professional training to certify dependability before they can step foot in customers' homes. Now that's peace of mind.



Hiring a professional that's certified and trained to handle the HVAC, plumbing or electrical problem at hand is the only way homeowners can protect their budgets, their homes and their family's safety. But, how can one be certain they aren't hiring an uncertified or unqualified person for the job? Ask questions! When hiring a company, ask if its technicians are in-house or subcontracted. When hiring an individual professional, make sure to request proof that verifies his or her credentials.



Of course, there's a much simpler, hassle-free route to certifying professionalism. Hire Cornerstone Pros. Floridians who turn to Cornerstone can take comfort in knowing they hired the most qualified person for the job.



In need of a home service? From a plumbing repair to a heat pump installation, Tampa, FL, residents who turn to Cornerstone for their HVAC, plumbing and electrical needs can rest assured that their home is in the right hands. To schedule a service or to talk to a home service pro, contact this company online or by phone at 813.995.7558 today!



Worked with an unqualified contractor? Protect others by reporting unlicensed professionals to Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation.



