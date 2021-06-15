To Be or Not to Be: QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- QuickBooks maintains an internal Audit Trail to record all changes made to every transaction in the data file. This is a very helpful tool for Accountants and Bookkeepers to track users who made changes to transactions.



With the QuickBooks audit log report, added, deleted, and modified transactions can be kept a track of, as well as user entries. The audit log feature allows users with access rights to see a history of changes made to individual transactions or a range of multiple transactions. Tracked changes include any changes to the chart of accounts or products and services list, sending, deleting and modifying invoices or bills, adding and matching payments and deposits, and when accounts were reconciled.



The QuickBooks assists in finding deleted transactions that may be causing discrepancies in opening balances and bank reconciliations. It also assists with locating previous account names that may have been merged with new accounts, tracking user login times and activity, identifying transactions that have been entered incorrectly or lost and also keeping informed as to who is accessing the books and what tasks they are performing.



As the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2 and this increases the size of a QuickBooks data file and slows QuickBooks down considerably. Removing the audit trail brings down the file size of a data file and speeds up QuickBooks. It is also often required to remove the audit trail when handing over data files to government or other agencies such as the CRA and IRS in cases of data audits.



Removing the audit trail data does not impact QuickBooks in any way but rather helps in maintaining a low file size and improved performance in QuickBooks. This service works for QuickBooks US, Canada, UK, AU and NZ data files.



