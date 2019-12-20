"To-Can the Dirty Bird," Allowing You to Pick Up Pet Waste Sanitarily, Now on Kickstarter!

South Gate, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- A portable tool that has been made perfect for dog owners, To-Can The Dirty Bird allows anyone to cleanly dispose of dog feces while on the go. The creative design, which mimics a Toucan bird, creates a stylish accessory to show off on the go. To-Can The Dirty Bird features a loop so it can be easily attached to a pet's leash or to other accessories, such as a refillable doggy bag dispenser, for improved functionality and convivence.



A small and compact handheld tool, the To-Can The Dirty Bird is easy to use. Simply put a bag over the two retractable tongs that resemble a Toucan's beak and use their scoop action blades to get dog waste into the bag. Afterwards, close the tongs to trap waste neatly in the bag for disposal, before folding them up so the To-Can The Dirty Bird can fit back into your pocket or onto your dog's leash. Cleaning up after your dogs has always been a regular duty of dog ownership, but no longer worry about disposing of waste unsanitary with To-Can The Dirty Bird.



With To-Can The Dirty Bird, clean up after your dog in an easy and sanitary way. Expected to be released in early May 2020, To-Can The Dirty Bird will ship to backers around the world.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/marcusconcepts/tocan



Supporters around the world can back To-Can The Dirty Bird by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including To-Can The Dirty Bird models and accessories. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About To-Can The Dirty Bird

Founded by Gilberto Marquez in Los Angeles, California, To-Can The Dirty Bird makes it easier to clean up after dogs. The owner of two Pomeranians, Marquez knows firsthand the struggles pet owner's face and has proactively solved them with this innovative pet accessory.



Contact:

Contact Person: Gilberto Marquez

Company: Marcus Concepts

Address: 4023 duane way apt B, 90280

City: South Gate

State: California

Country: United States

Phone: 3234775446

Email: gilbert@thedirtybirdscoopers.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/marcusconcepts/tocan