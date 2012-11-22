To Dance in Liradon: Haunting New Fantasy Novel Shares Magic, Romance and True Love.

Aurora, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- For fans of fantasy, author Adrienne Clarke’s latest book offers a haunting literary experience. However, at the same time, her compelling work of fiction also imparts a life-changing exploration of love that will affect all readers for the better.



‘To Dance in Liradon’ has proven to be a gripping page-turner for all who dive inside.



Synopsis:



“Seventeen-year-old Brigid O'Flynn is an outcast. A chance encounter with the Faerie Queen left her tainted in the eyes of the villagers, who blame the Faerie for the village’s missing women and children. Desperate to win the village’s acceptance, Brigid agrees to marry her childhood friend: Serious, hardworking, Connell Mackenna. But when Connell disappears before their wedding, Brigid's hopes are shattered. Blamed for her fiancé’s death, Brigid fears she will suffer the same fate as the other village outcasts, the mysterious Willow Women. Lured into Faerie by their inhuman lovers, and cast out weak and broken, the Willow Women spend their lives searching for the way back into Faerie. When Connell suddenly reappears, Brigid is overjoyed, but everything is not as it seems. Consumed by his desire for beauty and celebration, Connell abandons his responsibilities, and Brigid soon finds herself drawn into a passionate, dangerous world of two.



When Brigid discovers the truth behind Connell's transformation she’s forced to choose between two men and two worlds. Brigid’s struggle leads her into glittering, ruthless Faerie, where she must rescue her true love from a terrible sacrifice or lose him forever.”



As the author explains, her book boasts a powerful story and an invaluable exploration of different kinds of love.



“To Dance in Liradon is a haunting new fantasy novel filled with magic and romance, but it is also a richly moral tale,” says Clarke.



She continues, “It’s a story about growing up, about the deceitful nature of appearances, and, most importantly, about what it is to be human and to love.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I picked up "To Dance in Liradon", and I was caught up in it from the first page. I was propped up in bed, reading well into the night becuase I just could not stop reading!” says Roger Prasad, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Mallory Anne-Marie Haws, was equally as impressed. She said that, “I loved reading this book for its lyrical writing and poetic imagery, its easy suspension of disbelief, and the multitude of instances of tension in which the reader feels balanced on a tightrope (will the character fall this way? Or that way?)”.



With so much success, Clarke’s alluring tale is set to draw in and capture the hearts of readers for many years to come.



‘To Dance in Liradon’, published by Soul Mate Publishing, is available from Amazon.



Direct purchase link: http://www.amazon.com/Adrienne-Clarke/e/B009HWWMT4



For more information, please follow the author on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/#!/ToDanceInLiradon



About the Author

Adrienne has previously published short stories in The Storyteller, Beginnings Magazine, New Plains Review, and in the e-zines A Fly in Amber, Grim Graffiti, Les Bonnes Fees, The Altruist, The Devilfish Review, and Rose Red Review. Her short story, Falling was awarded second place in the 2008 Alice Munro short fiction contest. To Dance in Liradon is her first published novel.



An avid reader of fairy tales and other magical stories, a thread of the mysterious or unexpected runs through all of her work. When she's not writing Adrienne can be found searching for faeries along with her daughters Callista and Juliet.