To Ensure Weight Loss, Proper Calorie Consumption Is Necessary

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Many dieters experience the frustrating plateau of having cut calories and increased activity, but the weight still isn’t coming off. Nutrition is a key element of healthy living and weight loss, and recent studies show less calorie consumption does not always equal a lower number on the scale.



The body uses food to support organ function, mental cognition, and provide energy for activity. Keeping calorie consumption within a healthy range, approximately 1500-2000 per day, is important when encouraging the body to shed unnecessary weight. Eating below activity level, however, may cause the basal metabolic rate to drop, triggering the body to retain unnecessary weight as energy for physical activity.



When dieters hit a plateau, many become frustrated and give up all together. Instead of quitting before one finishes the race, cycling caloric intake based on activity level may provide a boost in metabolism that will prompt the weight to start coming off.



Body weight reduction happens when there is a difference between calorie intake and expenditure. Ensure a deficit by tracking food consumption, and add a snack or an extra meal on days when calorie burn is higher than average. Suggestions to consume more calories for weight loss are not invitations to indulge in a package of cookies; they are recommendations to examine calorie consumption versus activity level. If one finds their diet lacking on high activity days, add in healthy foods to fill the gap. Complex carbohydrates, protein, and fiber are all essential parts of healthy nutrition; all diets should include the recommended daily amounts, with additions on high activity days.



Expert Brand has all the fitness apparel needed for comfort during any exercise. Visit expertbrand.com to review the selection of clothing offered. Expertbrand.com offers a variety of selections appropriate for fitness beginners and seasoned veterans.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner. For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com