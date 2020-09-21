To Reach a Value of US$ 7122.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5% During 2019 to 2027

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled "Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027," the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7122.4 Mn by 2027. In terms of value, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. North America is accounted for the major sales of biomedical refrigerators in 2018 and expected to maintain its dominance in coming years.
Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are medical devices that are specifically used to store medical samples such as medicines, vaccines, flammable chemicals, enzymes, blood, and blood products. Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are used in hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and blood banks etc. Unlike domestic refrigerators and freezers, biomedical refrigerators and freezers provide optimum conditions for storage of medical products. Based on the application in different fields, biomedical refrigerators and freezers are of different types. For example, ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers are insulated cabinets that maintain temperatures ranging from -70 degree C to -80 degree C. These freezers are primarily used in research laboratories and biomedical engineering facilities. Furthermore, blood bank refrigerators are medical equipment primarily used in blood banks. They maintain temperatures that range between +1 degree C to +6 degree C. Transparency Market Research analyses the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market in terms of value in US Mn.
Based on product type, plasma freezers accounted for the largest share in the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market. Factor attributing the segment growth is increasing number of apheresis procedures performed, coupled with rising demand for the storage of fresh frozen plasma (FFP). In addition, increasing number of hospitals, research laboratories, and pharmacies have resulted in enhanced adoption of biomedical refrigerators and freezers. These factors are expected to drive the growth potential of biomedical refrigerators and freezers.
One of the main challenging factors impacting the growth of the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is the fact that it is a highly fragmented and intensely competitive market. The amount of equipment purchased by end-users is expected to range from medium to low due to long lifespan of the equipment. Moreover, increase in the number of local competitors is expected to reduce the cost of equipment, which is expected to challenge the expectations of market players. Furthermore, increase in use of refurbished equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market globally. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), various medical experts have expressed concerns about the safety, quality, and effectiveness of refurbished medical devices.
The top companies considered while studying this report of the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market are Aegis Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Haier Biomedical, Liebherr Group, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, and Helmer Scientific.
The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is segmented as below.
By Product Type
Ultra-Low Freezers
Plasma Freezers
Shock Freezers
Blood Bank Refrigerators
Laboratory/Pharmacy/Medical Refrigerators
Laboratory/Pharmacy/Medical Freezers
By End-user
Hospitals
Research Laboratories
Pharmacies
Diagnostic Centers
Blood Banks
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Rest of Middle East & North Africa
Rest of the World
Russia
South African Countries
