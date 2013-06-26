Tobacco Companies Embracing Electronic Cigarette Brands Like South Beach Smoke

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Tobacco companies have began to embrace electronic cigarettes in order to offset their loss of traditional cigarette smokers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also preparing regulations to coincide with electronic cigarettes. South Beach Smoke, one of the most popular electronic cigarette brands, offers a smoking alternative that contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar.



Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is pure water vapor, so secondhand smoke is also eliminated. South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



The tobacco industry has begun to embrace e-Cigs because of Americans moving away from traditional cigarettes. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 42 percent of men and women over 18 years of age were smokers in 1965. In the most recent report from 2010, only 19 percent of men and women over 18 years of age are smokers.



Any smoker can make the switch to an electronic cigarette. South Beach Smoke makes it easy by providing a real smoking experience with a battery-powered device, without exposure to smoke, secondhand smoke, tar or tobacco. The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking an electronic cigarette. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Tobacco Classic, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Chocolate, Vanilla, Cherry, Peppermint, Pina Colada, and Peach. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



“Tobacco companies that are beginning to stand behind electronic cigarettes is a huge statement. It really shows the impact that e-Cigs are having on our society,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is their top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.