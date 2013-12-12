"Tobacco in Colombia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Tobacco in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- 2012 saw tobacco negatively affected by falling volumes. Cigarettes, cigars and smoking tobacco saw a modest decline. Tobacco's inability to grow was due to rising awareness about the health effects of smoking, rising costs due to tax increases and the ban on smoking in public spaces. While no important new initiatives or regulations were put in place in 2012, those of 2009 and 2011 continued to have a strong negative effect on the industry. The smoking population did not decrease, but...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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