Tobacco in Georgia - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco in Georgia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- In the review period the market of tobacco saw gradual reduction of sales in per capita terms. This reflected the increasing understanding of the harmfulness of smoking among the Georgian population. Georgian people are increasingly gaining knowledge of the negative influence of tobacco use on the human organism generally and this has led many people to quit out of fear for their own health. As a result, volume sales of high on nicotine tobacco products declined over the review period. However,...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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