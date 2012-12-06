Tobacco in Kenya - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco in Kenya", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Increased taxation on tobacco products has led to substantial growth in illicit trade. Illicit trade caused significant loss in revenue for the government, who is now increasing its efforts to reduce the problem.
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tobacco in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in Emerging Asia to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in Latin America to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in the Netherlands
- Tobacco in Emerging Europe to 2015: Market Guide