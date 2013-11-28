Tobacco in Macedonia - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Volume sales of tobacco products in Macedonia experienced a surprising increase in 2012 after years of stagnation and decline. National production, import and export statistics showed mild volume increase in 2012 which can be attributed to the trend of increased cross-border purchases of cigarettes by consumers from neighbouring countries where prices are either higher or products are not available. In 2012, the prices of tobacco products remained flat with few exceptions. Manufacturers are...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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