Tobacco Packaging in Singapore: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco Packaging in Singapore", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Tobacco packaging saw growth of 2% to reach a volume of 394 million units in 2012. The slower volume growth for tobacco was due to the government actively organising campaigns to create better awareness of quitting smoking. One of the ongoing campaigns to help consumers to quit smoking is the highly advertised "I QUIT Club". In addition, the smoking ban has been extended to more public areas, such as common corridors, void decks and staircases, sheltered walkways, overhead bridges, outdoor...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco Packaging in Singapore report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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