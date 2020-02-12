Tobacco Products Market Astonishing Growth : Top Competitors Like British American Tobacco; PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Imperial Brands

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Global tobacco products market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of new and emerging regions where the manufacturers can focus their marketing strategies due to the increasing consumption of tobacco products from these regions in comparison to the decline of tobacco consumption from developed regions of the world.



Global Tobacco Products Market By Type (Oriental, Flue Cured, Burley, Others), Application (Cigarette, Cigars, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Market Definition: Global Tobacco Products Market



Tobacco products are consumer goods produced from the ingredients extracted from nicotina and mixed with a combination of different ingredients. The products produced from the nicotine extracted from the plant range from cigarettes, cigars, dried chewing tobacco, and various other variants. The consumption of tobacco based products is high because it acts as a sedative and stimulant for the consumer reducing the levels of stress in an individual.



Top Key Players:



British American Tobacco; PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Imperial Brands; Bulgartabac; ITC Limited; Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.; Altria Group, Inc.; Parsian Tobacco Company; PT Djarum; Davidoff of Geneva USA and KT&G Corp. among others.



Market Drivers:



o Increasing consumption of tobacco products from developing regions is expected to fuel the growth of the market

o Increasing levels of disposable income along with the changes in the lifestyles of individuals can also boost the market growth



o Tobacco consumption habits and addiction amongst the majority of global population is driving the market growth



Market Restraints:



o Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the usage of tobacco and tobacco-based products from different regions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

o Heavy taxation norms and regulations regarding the manufacturing of tobacco products acts as a restraining factor for this market

o Growing awareness regarding the negative health effects that the product has on consumers is expected to hamper the market growth



Key Developments in the Market:



o In April 2019, U.S. FDA (United States Food & Drug Administration) announced that they had given permission to PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A. for the sale of tobacco products manufactured for the company's "IQOS - Tobacco Heating System". IQOS is an electronic device which is used for heating the sticks consisting of tobacco for the generation of an aerosol consisting of nicotine. This innovative product offering is a competitive way to combat tobacco abuse as it reduce the levels of toxin generation in comparison to other tobacco product such as cigarettes or cigars



o In July 2017, British American Tobacco announced that they had completed the acquisition of Reynolds America Inc.'s rest of 57.8% shares that British American Tobacco was not already an owner of. This acquisition will help in the establishment of a leader of tobacco products company as the combined business capabilities will ensure greater geographic presence



Market Segmentations:

Global Tobacco Products Market is segmented on the basis of

o Type

o Application

o Geography



Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

o Oriental

o Flue Cured

o Burley

o Others



By Application

o Cigarette

o Cigars

o Others



By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico



Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Tobacco Products Market



Global tobacco products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tobacco products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



