Tobin Jones Property Uses Social Media to Advertise Oxfordshire Property Management Services

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Today, businesses that don’t have a social media presence are missing out on an easy opportunity to connect with potential customers. Setting up Facebook and Twitter accounts takes only a few seconds, but it can help customers forge a personal bond with a brand.



A United Kingdom-based company called Tobin Jones Property has recently started using social media to advertise its property management and lettings agent services. Tobin Jones Property is based in Bicester, England, although the company manages properties in cities throughout Oxfordshire.



From the Facebook page of Tobin Jones Property, visitors can learn more about the 27-year history of the company. For the past three decades, family-owned Tobin Jones Property has helped residents throughout Oxfordshire maximize the profitability of their investment properties.



The Facebook page for Tobin Jones claims that a staff of over twenty employees is large enough to manage the biggest tasks effectively, but small enough to be approachable and flexible. A spokesperson for the company explained how the team at Tobin Jones Property works:



“We’ve carefully selected a team of letting, management, and building professionals who have a wealth of experience in the field of UK property management. Every one of our employees knows what it takes to make a property profitable, and our team of administrative professionals ensures that the company is operating as smoothly as possible. Every member of our team is focused on helping properties become more profitable for the owners.”



The Facebook page also allows fans of the company to interact with the brand in various ways. One recent status update asked fans to post their best property-related joke in exchange for a bottle of wine, for example, and other status updates advertise new properties that have become available to rent around Oxfordshire.



Today, social media involves signing up for more than just a Facebook page. There are thousands of social media websites out there, all of which can promote the services of a company in various ways. Although Squidoo.com has had an internet presence for several years, more and more businesses are turning to the site to advertise their services.



Tobin Jones Property created a Squidoo lens that seeks to educate prospective customers on the services provided by the firm. The lens goes into brief detail about Tobin Jones and the company’s experience and it also features testimonials from genuine Tobin Jones customers. At the bottom of the page, visitors will also find information about Max Utting, a rally car driver who is sponsored by Tobin Jones.



About Tobin Jones Property

Tobin Jones Property is an Oxfordshire-based property management and lettings agent company. It recently expanded its social media presence to feature a Facebook page and a Squidoo lens. For more information, please visit: http://www.squidoo.com/tobin-jones-property-bicester