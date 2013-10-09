Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (9001) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (9001) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (Tobu Railway) operates a network of non-government railway lines in Japan. The company operates railway lines across Chiba, Tokyo, Tochigi, Gunma and Saitama prefectures of the Kanto region. Its railway network has a total stretching length of 463.3 kilometers. Tobu Railway also operates health clubs, theme parks, golf courses, hotels, and other gaming and amusement facilities. In addition, the company focuses on the development, sale and leasing of real-estate properties. Furthermore, it operates department stores and shopping centers in Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ikebukuro and Ohtawara. The company also provides building, engineering and other related services. Tobu Railway is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.



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