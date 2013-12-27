Tod Aronovitz Recognized as a Top 100 Litigation Lawyer in Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- ARONOVITZ LAW is pleased to announce that founding partner Tod Aronovitz has been recognized by the American Society of Legal Advocates (ASLA) as one of the “Top 100 Litigation Lawyers” in the state of Florida for 2014.



ASLA is an invitation-only legal organization, founded with the purpose of identifying and promoting legal talent throughout the United States. After an initial nomination for membership, prospective members are researched by ASLA’s internal selection committee. Out of the tens of thousands of nominations, less than 1.5% of all licensed lawyers nationwide are chosen to be on ASLA’s Top 100 and Top 40 lawyers’ listings.



According to the ASLA’s website, the organization’s Top 100 Lawyers list is limited to “include seasoned veterans with demonstrated excellence in their field and a sustained commitment to the profession.”



About Tod Aronovitz and ARONOVITZ LAW



Mr. Aronovitz founded ARONOVITZ LAW in 1988, and has been serving the legal needs of clients throughout Florida and nationally for more than 25 years. The firm’s roots can be traced to Mr. Aronovitz’s father and uncle, both respected Miami attorneys and dynamic public figures. After admission to the bar in 1974, Tod practiced law alongside his father before establishing his own practice in the early 1980?s, a move that evolved into the firm now known as ARONOVITZ LAW.



As President of The Florida Bar in 2002, Tod Aronovitz served the state’s citizens and legal community through his impassioned leadership and dedication. His “Dignity in Law” Program improved public education and perception of lawyers and remains a part of the Bar’s communications efforts.



Today the firm is widely known for its legal expertise and vigorous pursuit of justice. The attorneys of ARONOVITZ LAW have been recognized as leading Florida trial attorneys by Miami magazine and the South Florida Legal Guide and included among Florida Trend magazine’s “Legal Elite” as well as BEST LAWYERS OF AMERICA.



ARONOVITZ LAW case results have been reported in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Miami Herald, St. Petersburg Times, Chicago Tribune, NBC Today Show, CBS Nightly News, CNN, MSNBC, and Bloomberg’s Business News.



Through class action litigation, ARONOVITZ LAW has helped thousands of clients collect money damages for injuries caused by the unscrupulous practices of Fortune 500 corporations and state governments – formidable opponents whose size and power are too daunting for individual clients to fight alone.



Visit us for more details: http://www.aronovitzlaw.com/



About Aronovitz Law

Contact Person: Mr. Tod Aronovitz

Contact Mail ID: info@aronovitzlaw.com



One Biscayne Tower, Suite 2630

2 South Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33131



Phone: 305.372.2772

Fax: 305.397.1886