Today Cottonwood Utah Top Dependability Small Business Alliance Entrepreneur Evaluation Company G3 Development Voted Dr. Keith Nelson, Owner of “Signature Smiles,” as 2013 Most Professional ‘Best of Utah’ for Invisalign Dentistry Over ‘Stone Haven’

Cottonwood, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- From the beginning, Dr. Nelson has been committed to excellence in his field. Dr. Nelson is an accreditation candidate with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. This AACD accreditation takes up to 5 years, is viewed as the most stringent and most respected post-graduate certification available in cosmetic dentistry, world-wide. Achieving accredited status from the AACD requires dedication to continuing education, careful adherence to strict protocol, peer review, and a resolve to produce exceptional dentistry. Utah does not have a single accredited cosmetic dentist in the state by the academy. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Crown Council, American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Utah Dental Association, and Salt Lake District Dental Society.



For the last three years, Dr. Keith V. Nelson has been awarded with Utah's BEST of STATE 2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012. He has practiced in Salt Lake City since January 2003. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Dr. Nelson completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Utah in 1998. He studied dentistry at Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, graduating as a Doctor of Dental Surgery with Cum Laude Honors in 2001, and received an advanced degree in General Dentistry in 2002. He has completed post graduate advanced education in Full Mouth Reconstruction and Comprehensive Aesthetics at UNLV. Of the well over 150,000 practicing dentists in the United States, Dr. Nelson is one of only a handful who have attained this level of achievement. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Utah Dental Association, and Salt Lake District Dental Society.



Address: 6183 Prairie View Dr #101, Salt Lake City, UT 84129

Phone:(801)968-9147



Dr. Nelson and his team are committed to continuing education. The entire staff takes over 400 hours of CE each year. Dr. Nelson has spent thousands of hours in seminars, study clubs, and other continuing education courses to stay cutting edge on advances in the field. In fact, Dr. Nelson averages 9 weeks of outside continuing education each year. The State of Utah only requires 2 days per year to maintain a dental license. That's 20+ times per year more than the education an average dentist will take. He takes great pride in his knowledge and experience and is committed to continuing education with a strong focus in full mouth reconstruction, cosmetic and minimally invasive dentistry. This commitment to total patient care has earned Dr. Nelson great success in his first seven years in practice.



Today Cottonwood Utah Top Dependability Small Business Alliance Entrepreneur Evaluation Company G3 Development Voted Dr. Keith Nelson, Owner of “Signature Smiles,” as 2013 Most Professional ‘Best of Utah’ for Invisalign Dentistry Over ‘Stone Haven’



