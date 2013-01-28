Today in America TV with Terry Bradshaw Receives Key Partners - MassMutual Citizenship Award

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Today in America TV with Terry Bradshaw – an informative television program that educates viewers on a multitude of trending and relevant topics – capped off an eventful 2012 by winning the Key Partners – MassMutual Citizenship Award. The award, which is sponsored by the South Florida Business Journal, honors companies for their charitable contributions within the region.



Today in America TV was recognized by the committee for its work with 4Kids of South Florida. A non-profit organization committed to providing foster children in crisis with lodging, 4Kids has helped over 17,000 children in the past 15 years, many of whom had nowhere else to turn. It also provides residential support to young adults ages 18-23 who have aged out of foster care. Many of these young men and women would have ended up homeless, unemployed or in prison if not for 4Kids and its altruistic staff.



This is not the first time Today in America has been recognized for its donations and volunteer work. It has worked with organizations such as Soldiers Angels Germany, the American Cancer Society and The Humane Society on a frequent basis. Most recently, the Today in America with Terry Bradshaw staff donated over 100 shoe boxes to Operation Christmas Child. By providing needy children with gifts this holiday season, Today in America has single-handedly inspired hope in the lives of youths everywhere.



Having built a reputation for covering real-life topics such as family health and wellness, poverty and the environment, Today and America TV’s producers have proven themselves a champion of the people. Together with host Terry Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback and popular TV personality, their primary purpose is to make viewers aware of what’s really going on in the world. Additionally, the show offers helpful suggestions as to how individuals can combat the real-world problems that plague the United States.



About Today in America TV

Today in America TV has built its vaulted reputation by examining topics that affect the everyman. It has gained critical and fan recognition throughout the U.S and Canada and currently airs on several national and regional business oriented cable networks. It was the recent recipient of eight Telly Awards. Its website can be found at todayinamericatv.com.