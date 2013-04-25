Today SLC Utah Top Dependability Small Business Alliance Entrepreneur Evaluation Company G3 Development Elected Dr. Keith Nelson, Owner of “Signature Smiles,” as 2013 Most Professional ‘Best of State’ for Dentistry Over ‘Genesis Dental’

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- For the last three years, Dr. Keith V. Nelson has been awarded with Utah's BEST of STATE 2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012. He has practiced in Salt Lake City since January 2003. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Dr. Nelson completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Utah in 1998. He studied dentistry at Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, graduating as a Doctor of Dental Surgery with Cum Laude Honors in 2001, and received an advanced degree in General Dentistry in 2002. He has completed post graduate advanced education in Full Mouth Reconstruction and Comprehensive Aesthetics at UNLV. Of the well over 150,000 practicing dentists in the United States, Dr. Nelson is one of only a handful who have attained this level of achievement. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Utah Dental Association, and Salt Lake District Dental Society.



Address: 6183 Prairie View Dr #101, Salt Lake City, UT 84129

Phone:(801)968-9147



Hours:

Monday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Tuesday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Wednesday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Thursday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Friday Closed

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed



Dr. Nelson and his team are committed to continuing education. The entire staff takes over 400 hours of CE each year. Dr. Nelson has spent thousands of hours in seminars, study clubs, and other continuing education courses to stay cutting edge on advances in the field. In fact, Dr. Nelson averages 9 weeks of outside continuing education each year. The State of Utah only requires 2 days per year to maintain a dental license. That's 20+ times per year more than the education an average dentist will take. He takes great pride in his knowledge and experience and is committed to continuing education with a strong focus in full mouth reconstruction, cosmetic and minimally invasive dentistry. This commitment to total patient care has earned Dr. Nelson great success in his first seven years in practice.



From the beginning, Dr. Nelson has been committed to excellence in his field. Dr. Nelson is an accreditation candidate with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. This AACD accreditation takes up to 5 years, is viewed as the most stringent and most respected post-graduate certification available in cosmetic dentistry, world-wide. Achieving accredited status from the AACD requires dedication to continuing education, careful adherence to strict protocol, peer review, and a resolve to produce exceptional dentistry. Utah does not have a single accredited cosmetic dentist in the state by the academy. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Crown Council, American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Utah Dental Association, and Salt Lake District Dental Society.



The first thing people notice about you is your smile! Great cosmetic dentistry is an art form requiring years of experience and countless hours of post-graduate training and certifications in cosmetic dentistry. If you are rely on your long-time family dentist for cosmetic dentistry, think again. It may surprise you to learn that the vast majority of dental schools don't teach any courses in cosmetic dentistry. Your mouth is not the place for on-the-job training. Dr. Nelson has placed over 20,000 porcelain veneers/cosmetic restorations. If you've dreamed of enhancing the appearance of your smile, Dr. Nelson can help you have a beautiful, healthy, natural smile. Cosmetic Dentistry procedures do more than improve a patient's appearance. They can also improve self-image, confidence, overall health and emotional well-being.



You may have any number of reasons for wanting to change your smile. You may want to correct problems you've had since childhood such as discolored, gapped or crooked teeth. You may want to fix conditions you've developed over time, like cracked or worn-down teeth, to help create a more youthful smile. You may want a beautifully natural smile instead of your opaque white crowns, discolored old fillings, or dark metallic fillings from past dental work. When you decide to enhance the appearance of your smile with our cosmetic dentist services, Dr. Nelson listens to your concerns and desires. He examines the shape, size, and natural position of your teeth, gums, and lips. He notes your facial features and makes sure your future smile will compliment your overall appearance. Dr. Nelson can quickly reshape and reposition teeth to correct crooked, chipped, cracked and overlapping teeth. By masterfully re-contouring your mouth, a wonderful smile can emerge. See our Smile Gallery for Before & After Photos.



Today SLC Utah Top Dependability Small Business Alliance Entrepreneur Evaluation Company G3 Development Elected Dr. Keith Nelson, Owner of "Signature Smiles," as 2013 Most Professional 'Best of State' for Dentistry



