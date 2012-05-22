TodayHotStocks.com Hits Maximum Membership for Its Stock Tips Service

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- In today’s economic climate, investors know better than ever how quickly the market can change, due to apparently transient forces like ‘market confidence’, which can be affected by something as little as gossip- Apple stocks plunged when Steve Jobs was rumoured to have had a heart attack months before his illness became a very real problem.



But the swings go both ways, and TodayHotStocks charts the fastest rising stocks as market confidence creates premiums in shares. When the markets crashed in 2008 and 2009, stockbrokers tracking Today Hot Stocks’ tips generated returns averaging nearly 50% over and above their initial investments.



These huge profits were created by experts conducting across the board market tracking to produce trend analysis that gives them and their subscribers the inside edge.



The todayhotstocks.com website offers an abundance of tips of features. The investing tips section contains editorialised educational content that uses a narrative structure to deconstruct complex market phenomena and describe them in easy to understand, plain English. The topics so far covered include the popgun effect, panic selling, free chapters of economics books, and the effect of pop culture on the stock market.



The site also includes a “hot stock of the month” feature that creates a portrait of a stock investment that has shown considerable growth.



Paid members gain access to premium resources including an online portfolio service, information on closed trades and a watchlist to track specific stocks on the market.



Paid members can also receive ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ alerts for stocks that are rising or falling, allowing them to get maximum exploit out of their shares. This membership is limited and exclusive, and currently the site is closed for sign ups.



Their spokesman explained this level of exclusivity will not be permanent, but new subscribers will have to wait their turn, “The newsletter is closed to new members as of today. This newsletter generated a return of 46.74 % in 2008 and 36.72 % in 2009 (when the stock markets registered huge losses). We’ve added a sign-up to the homepage so that new users can register their interest and be the first to know when more memberships become available.”



About Today Hot Stocks

todayhotstocks.com is a stock picking service that generated huge returns in 2008 and 2009 when the stock market crashed (return of 46.74 % in 2008 and 36.72 % in 2009).For more information, please visit: http://www.todayhotstocks.com/