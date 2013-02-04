Today's Newsworthy Movers and Shakers

Miami, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Tradersnewsletters.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTCPINK: SIPC), Spare Backup, Inc. (OTCQB: SPBU), Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTCPINK: DUTV), Maxam Gold Corp. (OTCPINK: MXAM)



Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC:SIPC) today announced that sippindustries.com the incoming merger company Spectre Worldwide with its expertise in celebrity events - concerts, nightclubs and branding is expanding its brands with today's well known celebrities in music, film and television for the event - concert and nightclub industry. Spectre's premium branded spirits fall within multiple categories of the spirits industry: liqueurs, tequila, prosecco, vodka, cognac, wines, softpaks and private label liquors for specific clientele.



Spare Backup, Inc. (OTC:SPBU) has appointed John Harrison to the newly created position of Vice President of International Operations. Mr. Harrison, who joins the company from his most recent position as International Sector Director for Lifestyle Services Group (LSG), the foremost provider of mobile services in the UK, will be responsible for managing and expanding Spare Backup's relationships with its current global distribution partners as well as establishing additional sales opportunities throughout the world with a focus on Europe.



Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC:DUTV) is pleased to announce that the company has been granted Current Information Status by OTC Markets following the successful updating of financial and disclosure information pertinent to its recent merger with TORQ Communications. "We have spent a lot of time and resources keeping our current status during the last 12 months and now that all the year end accounting from our merger with TORQ is complete, we can finally move forward with building our business and showcasing to the market what our products can and will do in the IPTV and Telecommunication industries," stated Garry McHenry, CEO of Digital Utilities.



Maxam Gold Corp. (OTC:MXAM) announced today that a Canadian Company with an adjacent concession has started production and is willing to process material on a contract basis for Pembina.Charles Langrill, President and CEO of Maxam Gold Corporation, stated: "An adjacent concession has taken delivery of a portable mill and processing equipment. This equipment will be up and operating within 60 days and has the capacity to process 300 metric tons per day. The company has offered to process material for Pembina Limitada on a contract or fee basis. This opportunity has enormous implications for Pembina Limitada, S.A. and Maxam Gold Corporation. This will allow for Pembina Limitada to begin production with a smaller up front investment in equipment upgrades and infrastructure, and shorten the time to get into full production. Now Pembina can focus short term investment on equipment that is needed to move the overburden and access the gold bearing material. With this opportunity, Pembina will now have the ability to show it's true potential, while generating revenue."



Disclosure

We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://tradernewsletters.com/ for complete risks and disclosures.