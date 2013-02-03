Today's Newsworthy Movers and Shakers

Miami, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2013 -- Tradersnewsletters.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCQB: TMED), Massive Dynamics, Inc. (OTCQB: MSSD), Balqon Corp. (OTCQB: BLQN), Revolutionary Concepts Inc. (OTCQB: REVO)



Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCQB: TMED) reports revenues of $6,080,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2012, a 9% decrease from revenues of $6,656,000 for the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenues was largely due to a decrease in sales of Lasers, partially offset by an increase in sales of Fibers, Needles and Tips. The Company had an operating loss of $1,170,000 for the 2012 fiscal year, compared to an operating loss of $1,522,000 for the prior fiscal year. Due to economies instituted in the past year, the Company had net loss of $836,000 or $0.05 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2012, as compared to a net loss of $1,486,000 or $0.08 per share for the prior fiscal year.



Massive Dynamics, Inc. (OTCQB: MSSD) will begin to accept pre-orders for the cutting edge iPhone 5 Battery Pack on Monday, February 4th, 2013. The ergonomically designed battery pack effectively doubles the useful battery life of the popular iPhone 5 manufactured by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The battery pack is the first product released under the newly formed CocoBlueUSA Brand, a joint venture between Massive Dynamics and CocoBlue.



Balqon Corp. (OTCQB: BLQN) announced delivery and installation of HIQAP(TM) high energy storage 1000 ahr, 48 volt battery system into Island Pilot Yacht, America's First Hybrid Yacht, powered by DSE Hybrid solar electric drive. The Battery System delivered included lithium batteries, Balqon proprietary Battery Management System, Charger and CAN Bus control systems to safely manage charge and discharge of batteries during daily operation.



Revolutionary Concepts Inc. (OTCQB: REVO) announced yesterday that IQmagine has completed the initial product development of the toy project. Additional features of the toy project will not be disclosed at this time, however the company is excited that the product development is completed and proved very successful. The product development was conducted by Enventys, a unique innovative company located in Charlotte, NC dedicated to new innovative product development, sales, branding and licensing. With the completion of product development for the toy monitoring project, the next stage, licensing, is underway. Access to the product details and features will be made possible via a proprietary website under development currently by Enventys for potential licensees.



Disclosure: We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://tradernewsletters.com/ for complete risks and disclosures.