TodaysTherapist.net Announces Launch of Free Mental Health Information Website

Santa Rosa CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- As research into mental health continues to become a priority, both the public and the healthcare industry demand more information and guidance on a range of mental health issues. Hoping to provide free and concise information to those who need it the most, one acclaimed Californian therapist is announcing the launch of TodaysTherapist.net.



Since its recent launch, the website has quickly positioned itself as an authority hub in its field. Articles and content are presented in five intuitive categories. These are Counselling (including a popular series of articles on Parenting), Marriage Counselling (incorporating an acclaimed three-part series on marriage techniques), Couples Counselling, Stress & Anxiety and Tools and Resources (such as relaxation techniques and meditation).



“The site’s huge growth and popularity can be credited to the author’s expertise and experience within his field,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for marketing TodaysTherapist.net.



She continues, “Steve has over two decades of success in both academic and private practice arenas. This certainly shows with everything he produces for the website.”



Steve is diligently creating new resources and uploading new content on a weekly basis. Recent additions include a series of articles outlining the theory of mental health, a wealth of marriage tips and hugely popular articles on stress management.



“Steve is writing for both the regular person as well as the mental health industry. His articles are jargon-free and perfect for someone who requires succinct information. On the same note, everything is heavily researched and involved enough to appeal to those who may be actively working within the mental health field,” Lugar adds.



Due to the frequency of Steve’s updates, the site’s team urge people to check back frequently. These updates can also be found at the TodaysTherapist.net Facebook page and via their Twitter feed.



About the TodaysTherapist.net Author

Steve has been a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in Santa Rosa CA for over twenty years. He has trained and practiced in the Soto Zen Meditation Tradition for forty years. He was an Adjunct Professor at University of San Francisco, Santa Rosa campus for over ten years, teaching in the graduate program for Counseling Psychology. He taught Mind-Body Medicine and Couples Communication at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Santa Rosa for ten years.



Steve has been married for forty years and has two adult children. He was raised in Davenport, Iowa. After high school he attended the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. He then followed his interest in Eastern Philosophy and meditation, which led him to a residential program at Sonoma Mountain Zen Center in California, where he trained, and lived with his wife and two children for nine years. After about twenty years of meditation practice, the next step began: psychology and the training and licensing to be a psychotherapist.



He finished his undergraduate work at Sonoma State University and then received his Masters Degree at University of San Francisco.