Todd Connor, Author of "Third Shift Entrepreneur," to Share How to Crack the Success Code on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek 

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Todd Connor, entrepreneurial consultant and author of "Third Shift Entrepreneur," will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.



"Todd Connor's leadership and business experiences in both the public and private sectors have equipped him with the knowledge to facilitate an environment in which leaders thrive and transform the way that individuals think and deal with challenges that life presents," Meek said. "The fear of risks is innate in humans. Todd offers actionable insights that will help listeners recognize and overcome the fears that are holding them back so they can to chase their own entrepreneurial dreams."



Connor is a widely sought-after speaker, thought leader and consultant who guides individuals and organizations to unlock their full entrepreneurial potential. He founded Bunker Labs, a national entrepreneurial organization with 30 chapters across the United States that work with military veterans and spouses who want to start their own businesses. Connor also founded The Collective Academy, Emerson House, as well as other for-profit and philanthropic organizations. His book "Third Shift Entrepreneur" was released in August.



"I look forward to a lively and enlightening conversation with Todd that touches on his new book and ultimately shares with listeners how they can find success in their own entrepreneurial endeavors while also being a true leader in the service to others," Meek said.



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.



