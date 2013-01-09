Todd English, P.U.B. Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the Todd English P.U.B., a restaurant in Las Vegas, has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.



About the Todd English P.U.B.

The Todd English P.U.B. (an acronym for Public Urban Bar) opened at the Crystals City Center in Las Vegas in March of 2010 and is a modern interpretation of an authentic English pub.



Three-time James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef Todd English created a menu of traditional English and American comfort foods with a distint gourmet twist. The assortment of prime meats and full raw bar showcasing the best of the sea has garnered many enthusiastic reviews. Todd English P.U.B. is a unique pub experience, one pint at a time.



The menu is available online at www.viewmenu.com/todd-english-pub/menu



For more information: www.cheftoddenglish.com/restaurants.html



About Culinary Hall of Fame:

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about