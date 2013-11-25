Toddler Alphabets ABCD to Z Flashcards Launched

Karnataka, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Toddler Alphabets ABCD to Z Flashcards lets toddlers play and learn at the same time. This game has been designed by parents with the help of preschool teachers.
- Teaches letters to children ages 1 - 5.
- Beautiful pictures and simple app design
- The game is guided by the encouraging voice of a mother
- Special Dog Music Song keep children engaged and Happy
- Incredibly easy for any child to learn, even if 1yr old
HOW IT WORKS
Just Drag The Dog Down then it starts Mother Voice teaching Alphabets with Words and Music Box Sound. Most toddlers play the game for long stretches, and will quickly learn all the alphabet letters.
Its Features Includes:
100 % FREE
NO ADS
NO IN APP PURCHASES
CLEAR VOICE AND MUSIC BOX SOUND
DOG BARKING SONG AND FUN ANIMATION
DESIGNED BY PARENTS.
SUPER CLEAN DESIGN
BEAUTIFUL IMAGES
Links
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/toddler-alphabets-abcd-to/id756869075?ls=1&mt=8
https://www.facebook.com/Luduslab
https://twitter.com/luduslabapps