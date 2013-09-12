Toddler Jewelry Now Being Discounted at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing, is now discounting toddler jewelry as part of their summer clearance sale at babyblingstreet.com. This end of summer sale includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and other toddler jewelry items that will look precious on any toddler.



The Babs Tilly line of jewelry can only be purchased on this website and can’t be bought in stores anywhere. Babs Tilly jewelry is being marked down as much as 50% on selected items right now for a limited time.



The Pearl and Sterling Silver Bracelet by Babs Tilly is currently being marked down 20% to only $20. This bracelet is made with genuine pink freshwater pearls and also features a small heart that is made from .925 sterling silver. Toddlers will look amazingly fashionable anytime their outfit is accompanied by this bracelet. It has a 1” extender piece that will enable it to fit toddlers for years even as they grow. This bracelet is made entirely here in the USA!



The Babs Tilly Gold Vermeil and Pink Enamel Heart Necklace has one of the most significant mark downs of all of the products on this website. This necklace is being discounted 50% from its original price and can now be purchased for only $32.50.



The chain is made from .925 sterling silver and is plated with 24k gold to give it that perfect bling look that every little girl will love. The necklace features 3 pink enamel hearts across its front, and an extender chain on the back that allows it to be worn as toddlers grow older.



The matching earrings and bracelet make a beautiful gift for a special little girl. An adorable look for toddlers (with a touch of bling of course) that she’ll cherish forever.



The full collection of jewelry at this website can be seen here - http://bit.ly/1ewYqgr



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.