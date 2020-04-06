TogetherShare Announces the New Version of Mac Data Recovery Software

Suzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Recently, TogetherShare Software released TogetherShare Data Recovery for Mac 7.3 to help Mac users with better data recovery quality. On the way to help Mac users recover lost data, TogetherShare Software goes a step further in the right direction and provides better software to retrieve lost or deleted files from Mac machines.



The development team from TogetherShare applies many new data recovery technologies and algorithms in the new version. The data recovery software for Mac can recover deleted or lost data in different data loss scenarios with better result. It can ensure higher data recovery success rate in the new version of the software.



"With TogetherShare Data Recovery for Mac 7.3, It's able to recover different kinds of lost data in most common data loss situations. You can even recover lost data after resetting Mac to factory settings," said the TogetherShare development leader."More importantly, it takes a great leap forward in Mac data recovery success rate."



In the new version of Mac data recovery software, TogetherShare Software also makes more efforts on data recovery for memory card of multimedia device, like camera, camcorder, drone, audio player, MP4 player, and so on. It's able to recover lost data more effectively from removable devices now with the software.



Here are some of its key features:



- It provides easy and understandable interface, you can take a full scan and review for free test.



- Users can recover all kinds of graphics, videos, documents, audio files, emails, archives, etc.



- Support many kinds of file systems like APFS, HFS/HFS+, ExFAT, FAT16/32, NTFS, ReFS on Mac.



- Be capable of deleted file recovery, formatted volume recovery, system crash recovery, factory reset recovery, and all the other common recovery scenarios.



Download TogetherShare Data Recovery for Macs:



TogetherShare Data Recovery 7.3 for Mac:



https://www.togethershare.com/mac-data-recovery-software/pro-mac-data-recovery-software.html



About TogetherShare

TogetherShare, as a famous data security software provider, was established in the year 2013. Within a few years of establishment, the company has earned great reputation among more than 500,000 users around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.togethershare.com/



