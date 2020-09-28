TogetherShare Newly Releases iOS Data Recovery Software for iOS 14/iPadOS 14

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The new version TogetherShare iPhone Data Recovery 5.9 is released and it's fully compatible with the latest iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. It can effectively recover lost data from iPhone and iPad that has the latest iOS or iPadOS system.



In the new version of the software, it still provides the good data recover quality on iPhone/iPad with the latest version. If you lost data from iPhone or iPad in some cases, the software can help you recover and get back the lost data from the device directly. If the data was deleted, or lost due to other issues, there is a chance to recover the lost data with the software.



If there is iTunes backup available for iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 device, you can also use the software to extract and recover wanted data from the iTunes backup. No matter photos, videos, messages, contacts, or other data in the iTunes backup could be recovered by the software. It's another way to recover lost iOS data with the software.



The new version software can not only recover lost data from iOS 14/iPadOS 14 device, but also it's able to get back lost data from the device with the old iOS or iPadOS versions, like iOS 13/12/11/10, iPadOS 13, etc.



Download TogetherShare Data Recovery:



TogetherShare iPhone Data Recovery for Windows:



https://www.togethershare.com/iphone-data-recovery/iphone-data-recovery-windows.html



TogetherShare iPhone Data Recovery for Mac:



https://www.togethershare.com/iphone-data-recovery/iphone-data-recovery-mac.html



About TogetherShare

TogetherShare was established in the year 2013. Within a few years of establishment, the company has earned the status of one of the famous data recovery and disk utility software developers. For more information, please visit: https://www.togethershare.com/