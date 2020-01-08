TogetherShare Offers New Version of Data Recovery Software for Windows and Mac in 2020

Suzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- To meet users' increasing data recovery needs, TogetherShare Software provides the new version of data recovery software in 2020. The newly released software with better recovery quality is available for both Windows data recovery and Mac data recovery.



Because of the frequent update for the Windows systems and storage devices, many users are facing more data loss risks. There are many different issues that will cause data loss nowadays. TogetherShare Data Recovery is a reliable Windows data recovery tool, which is ready to get back lost files for users in any data loss cases. It's one of the top-class data recovery software for Windows in 2020 that works effectively in the latest Windows 10 and other Windows systems.



In the meanwhile, TogetherShare has been working hard and finally provides the new version of data recovery tool for Mac. Depends on the robust performance and effective recovery quality, TogetherShare Data Recovery for Mac stands out among the most popular Mac data recovery applications in 2020. This data recovery application is completely compatible with macOS Catalina and the old Mac operating systems.



The software supports to recover lost data from any types of storage devices, including HDD, SSD, USB flash drive, memory card, multimedia player and other digital devices. Moreover, the software can recover lost files from FAT, NTFS, APFS, HFS, EXT2/3 and other commonly used file systems. The software can work very well on both Windows and Mac with high performance and recovery success rate, so it is highly recommended by many users.



Download TogetherShare Data Recovery:



TogetherShare Data Recovery 7.0 for Windows:

https://www.togethershare.com/data-recovery-software/pro-data-recovery-software.html



TogetherShare Data Recovery 7.1 for Mac:

https://www.togethershare.com/mac-data-recovery-software/pro-mac-data-recovery-software.html



About TogetherShare

TogetherShare was established in the year 2013. Within a few years of establishment, the company has earned the status of one of the famous data recovery and disk utility software developers. For more information, please visit: https://www.togethershare.com/