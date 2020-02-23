TogetherShare Provides the Reliable Data Eraser Tool TS DataWiper for Users

Jiangsu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2020 -- Digital information is used in everyday life for users in modern information time. Data and privacy security becomes more and more important for users. Along with the frequent updating of hardware, users may update the devices and abandon their old computers or data storage media. Before abandoning their old computer or devices, the most concerned thing is to wipe the personal data and confidential information on the computers and devices.



To wipe precious and secret data on the old devices completely, a reliable data eraser tool is necessary. TS DataWiper 2.0 released by TogetherShare Software is such a professional data wiper application. With full functions and options, the tool can satisfy different users' demands:



Specified files/folders erase option. If only a few files/folders needed to be wiped, this option is useful and will only take less time.



Free space erase function. After deleting some useless but secret data on the drive, this option is able to wipe the deleted data completely.



Entire drive wipe feature. The functions is able to wipe all the existing or lost data on the drive. After erasing the entire drive, you can abandon, sell, lend the drive to others without worries.



The software provides different erasure option ranges from 1 to 35 pass. It can wipe the data in different security level in different cases. With the data erasure application, users can wipe data safely in Windows 10 and macOS 10.15, and any other old operating systems on Windows or Mac machines.



Download TogetherShare DataWiper 2.0:



TogetherShare DataWiper 2.0 for Windows:



https://www.togethershare.com/data-eraser/datawiper-for-windows.html



TogetherShare DataWiper 2.0 for Mac:



https://www.togethershare.com/data-eraser/datawiper-for-mac.html



About TogetherShare

TogetherShare, as a famous data security software provider, was established in the year 2013. Within a few years of establishment, the company has earned great reputation among more than 500,000 users around the world. For more information, please visit:



https://www.togethershare.com/