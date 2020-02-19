Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The Global Toggle Bolt Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Toggle Bolt market are Essentra Components (United States), Western States Hardware (United States), L. H. Dottie Co (California), Milcom Supply and Manufacturing, Inc (United States), Fastener Technology Inc (United States), Ford Atlantic Co (United States) and Associated Fastening Products, Inc (United States).



A toggle bolt, also known as a butterfly anchor, is a fastener for hanging objects on hollow walls such as drywall. Toggle bolts have wings that open inside a hollow wall, bracing against it to hold the fastener securely.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand in the Production Industry



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand in Construction and Manufacturing Industry



Restraints

- Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Material



Opportunities

- Increased Government Spending in the Residential, Industrial and Commercial Construction Sector



Challenges

- Increasing Substitutes in the Market



Type (Standard, Custom), Application (Electrical, Security, Plumbing)



The Global Toggle Bolt Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



