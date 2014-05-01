New Wireless research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- 'Togo Mobile Telecommunications: MNOs to Improve Networks, MVNO Market Entries to Boost Competition,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Togo's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Togo market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Encouraging competition in the telecommunications market is a priority for Togo's Ministry of Communication. With only two operators in the mobile market, increased competition would lead to reduced prices and improved penetration rates.
- The government and the independent regulator are assessing numerous possibilities for increasing competition; the most probable option announced has been the award of an MVNO license.
- Togo is relatively stable, with data demand expected to drive mobile sector revenue. Recent developments include the launch of mobile money services, which have proved successful in many other African countries.
- Investment opportunities can be found in moves by operators to increase coverage in underserved rural regions. Network upgrades are also expected, as traffic management will become an issue with the increase in data demand.
Synopsis
"Togo Mobile Telecommunications: MNOs to Improve Networks, MVNO Market Entries to Boost Competition" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Togo today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Togo's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Togo in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Togo.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by mobile sector and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Togocel, Togo Telecom, Moov, Etisalat, Alcatel-Lucent, Orange, MTN.
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